Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Price Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

