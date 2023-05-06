Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $177,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

