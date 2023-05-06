Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

CW stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. 270,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.32.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.