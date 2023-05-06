CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.84.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,798,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.