Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

