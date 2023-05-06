Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

