Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

