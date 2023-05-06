Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

