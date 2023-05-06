Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VEA opened at $46.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

