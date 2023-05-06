Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,071,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $224.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.