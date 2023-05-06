Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

