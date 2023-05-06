Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ICF opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.