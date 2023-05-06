Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.