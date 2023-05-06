Decade Renewable Partners LP Buys Shares of 161,207 Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Sigma Lithium makes up 1.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 1,107,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 6.9 %

About Sigma Lithium

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 642,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,717. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

