Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New $11.29 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 141,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 4.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of SQM stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,065. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

