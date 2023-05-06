Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000. CMS Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,418,000 after purchasing an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. 1,611,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

