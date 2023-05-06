Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New $9.75 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000. Entergy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy Price Performance

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 741,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.