Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE JKS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

