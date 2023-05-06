DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.28

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $790,638.91 and approximately $24.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00134729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031046 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037865 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,917 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.