DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 1,419,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,106. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

