Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,303.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

