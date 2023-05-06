Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

BLK opened at $644.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $662.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

