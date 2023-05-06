Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 618,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

