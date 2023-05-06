Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.