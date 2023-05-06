Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.