Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

