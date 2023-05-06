Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $617,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

