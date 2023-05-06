Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,437 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,546,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,359,000 after buying an additional 713,525 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,900,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

