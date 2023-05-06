Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,489 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

WYNN stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

