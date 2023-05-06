Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,067 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

