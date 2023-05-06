Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $64.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

