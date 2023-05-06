DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 168,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $366.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DMC Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DMC Global

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.