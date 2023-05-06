Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Dollar General worth $225,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

