Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 226,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,022,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

NYSE D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

