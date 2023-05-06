Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 646.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Dominion Energy worth $108,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $56.49 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.