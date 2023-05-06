Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

