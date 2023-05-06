Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

