Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average is $177.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

