Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

GD stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

