Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

