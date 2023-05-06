Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.80.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.