Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

