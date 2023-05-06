Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

