Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

