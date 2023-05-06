Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 3,255 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

