Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

