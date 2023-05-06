DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.06.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in DraftKings by 287.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 475,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

