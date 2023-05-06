Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Down 14.1%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) shares fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.21. 19,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 49,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday.

Ducommun Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 175,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 59,901 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

