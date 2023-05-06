Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $10.95. 2,911,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 482,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

