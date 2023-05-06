Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

